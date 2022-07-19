Inflation CDBs profitability advances and reaches 8.65%, with upward revisions of the IPCA

In the wake of new upward revisions to the estimates for next year’s inflation, the rates offered by Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), with a return linked to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), also advanced.

An example of this is that the maximum real yield offered by inflation-linked CDBs reached 8.65% between July 4th and 18th. The percentage is higher than the 7.52% seen 15 days before and does not include the Income Tax (IR) deduction.

The numbers are part of a survey carried out by Quantum Finance, a solutions company for the financial market, at the request of the InfoMoney.

According to the research, the CDB in question was issued by Banco BTG Pactual, which has a credit risk rating (rating) AA long-term national rating, according to Fitch Ratings. The paper matured in 12 months.

CDB returns linked to inflation, with a term of 24 months, also rose in the last fortnight, jumping from 6.22% to 8.41%. On the other hand, papers maturing after 36 months, registered a decline in returns, from 7.05% to 6.28% now.

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax.

Data presented this Monday (18) by the Central Bank’s Focus Report, pointed out that the median of projections for official inflation for 2023 advanced to 5.20%, compared to the 5.09% forecast in the previous week.

In the reading of financial agents, next year’s inflation should be higher than expected at the beginning of the year, with the end of bills, such as the PEC of Fuels, which boosted the drop in fuel prices from last month. .

The reason is that the text approved weeks ago by Congress is valid until the end of this year. The measure defined that fuels – as well as energy, collective transport, natural gas and communications – are essential and indispensable goods. As a result, state governments cannot charge ICMS on these items above the ceiling established by the text, from 17% to 18%, in addition to other taxes.

CDBs linked to the CDI

There was also progress in the rates offered by some CDBs, with remuneration linked to the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI). In the last fortnight, the maximum gross interest delivered by papers of this type reached 118% of the CDI, against 117% of the CDI seen 15 days earlier.

The highest-yielding security was a bond offered by BRK Financeira, which is rated AA-, according to Moody’s on the national scale in corporate terms. The maturity stipulated by the CDB was 24 months.

Gross returns from CDBs indexed to the CDI (from 07/04 to 07/18) Term (months) indexer Minimum Rate average rate maximum rate Highest rate issuer 3 DI 97.50% 100.85% 104.75% BANCO BTG PACTUAL 6 DI 97.50% 100.45% 105.25% BANCO BTG PACTUAL 12 DI 90.00% 99.44% 109.20% BR PARTNERS BANCO INVESTIMENTO 24 DI 98.00% 100.37% 118.00% BRK FINANCIAL 36+ DI 96.00% 101.92% 103.50% DAYCOVAL BANK

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax.

prefixed CBDs

The increase in estimates for the Selic also led to a new round of increases in the returns on fixed-rate securities, with the exception of the bond maturing in 12 months.

In the case of CDBs with a term of three months, for example, the maximum remuneration jumped from 13.75% to 13.91% in the current survey. The security in question was offered by Banco Daycoval, which has rating long-term national AA, that is, with good credit quality.

In the case of paper maturing in 12 months, there was a decline in returns from 15.50% to 14.80% in the last fortnight.

Gross returns from prefixed CDBs (from 07/04 to 07/18) Term (months) indexer Minimum Rate average rate maximum rate Highest rate issuer 3 PREFIXED 13.42% 13.67% 13.91% DAYCOVAL BANK 6 PREFIXED 13.69% 14.01% 14.18% BANCO BTG PACTUAL 12 PREFIXED 13.95% 14.33% 14.80% DAYCOVAL BANK 24 PREFIXED 13.72% 13.84% 13.95% DAYCOVAL BANK 36+ PREFIXED 13.00% 13.76% 14.17% DAYCOVAL BANK

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax.

CDBs with up to 220% of the CDI

Although the survey was not able to monitor exclusive offers made by some brokers with a focus on attracting customers, when analyzing the platforms of different brokers, the InfoMoney also found CDB options maturing in three months that offered up to 220% of the CDI.

The first was a promotion by Genial, with a CDB from the bank itself with a yield of 220% of the CDI and daily liquidity. To purchase the product, however, certain conditions had to be met: being a new customer; make a minimum contribution of BRL 10 and a maximum of BRL 5 thousand; and perform only a single application in the CBD. The offer has no expiration date, according to Genial.

The second and third offers were from XP Investimentos and Rico Investimentos. In both cases, the gross return reached 200% of the CDI and the investor had to allocate a minimum of R$100 and a maximum of R$5,000 per CPF. There is also daily liquidity. The issuer in question was Banco XP. The offer, however, is only valid for customers who have not made any investment in the XP or Rico platform by June 30, or for new customers. The promotion runs until August 3rd.

Uni, duni, tê: choosing the indexer

Faced with new upward revisions to the forecasts for the Selic and for inflation this year, the best thing to do right now is to diversify the indexes, in the assessment of Gustavo Henrique Penha, financial planner CFP.

The allocator explains that the advantage of inflation-linked assets is that they offer returns above the rise in prices and manage to maintain the investor’s purchasing power.

In the same way, assets linked to the CDI can be good assets in a scenario of high Selic, because their remuneration is indexed to a rate that is very close to the basic interest rate.

Prefixed CDBs are also included in the list of recommendations, according to Penha. The only detail is that, if interest rates rise beyond what the market initially thought, the fixed rate yield runs the risk of lagging behind. That is, lower than the Selic.

Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the remuneration, since the investor “locks in” the rate when purchasing the paper.

Camilla Dolle, head of fixed income at XP, and Pietro Consolaro, fixed income analyst at the house, also do not completely rule out investing in fixed-rate securities. However, in a document sent to clients, both warn that the allocation should remain low, for the time being, even with the recent record registered by some papers.

In the broker’s estimates, the Selic should end this year at 13.75% and end 2023 at 9.25%. For this year’s inflation, projections are at 7%, and 5% next year.

Radar focused on Europe

After a week marked by the generalized movement of risk aversion in the international market, the markets are going through a day of relief this Monday (18).

Fernando Fenolio, chief economist at WHG, says that the change in the mood of financial agents is a reflection of statements made by members of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the American central bank, that the institution should not raise interest rates by 100 basis points. (1 percentage point) at this month’s meeting.

“The relief movement started on Friday and today it is spreading. The dollar loses strength and the stock market is rising”, highlights the economist. “Interest rates open up a little, but following the rise in commodities. China doesn’t seem to price either, as much as it poses a downside risk,” he adds.

Last week, director Christopher Waller and James Bullard, president of St. Louis of the Fed, said the pattern of a 75 basis point (0.75 percentage point) rise should continue this month. Both are considered to be of the highest wing. hawkish (inclined towards monetary tightening) of the monetary authority.

Then, says Fenolio, the Fed should leave open how much it should raise rates or already signal a rise of 75 basis points for September.

Attention also to the monetary policy decision of the European Central Bank (ECB), which will be announced on Thursday (21).

“The biggest focus will be on whether he [BCE] will signal that it should raise interest rates by 50 bps [0,50 ponto percentual]or if it will open the possibility for a greater adjustment of 75 bps [0,75 ponto percentual] in September”, says the WHG specialist, since the expectation for the meeting this Thursday (21) is for an adjustment of 0.25 percentage point.

Thursday will also be decisive for Europeans for another reason: it is when the maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline should be completed. There are doubts whether Russia will resume gas supplies after the technical stop, as the country has suffered from string of sanctions since it invaded Ukraine in February.

With the greater focus abroad, Brazil should be in the background this week. According to Fenolio, the big question that the market is looking at now is the possibility that the Central Bank will delay the cycle of cuts next year, or even raise interest rates again in 2023, if necessary.

The professional explains that the enactment of the Auxílios PEC last week, with spending estimated at more than BRL 41 billion above the spending ceiling, could fuel domestic demand and, consequently, make it difficult for the Central Bank to control prices on the horizon. relevant.

