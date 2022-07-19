Inflation DETONA food stamp, which only lasts 13 days

The value of meal ticket of Brazilians has not followed the rises in inflation, which fall on the average cost of eating out. A survey carried out by Sodexo Benefits and Incentives shows a devaluation of the surcharge in the face of rising prices.

Read more: Auxílio Brasil: payments of R$ 600 start this Monday, 07/18?

The survey presented took into account the average value of R$ 40.64, presented by the Brazilian Association of Workers’ Benefits Companies (ABBT). The research observes the period of granting the food stamp as being 22 days, the number of working days of employees.

As Sodexo explains, from the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, until June of this year, the meal ticket lasts only 13 days. A year earlier, in 2019, the period was longer, reaching 18 days. In practice, this means that the worker has to pay money for 9 days of his salary for lunch.

Meal voucher readjustment is below inflation

The companies seem to be attentive to the scenario of changes in the offer of benefits, with proposals for readjustments in the value of the credit. In the first quarter of this year alone, companies of all sizes increased the amount offered by food stamps by an average of 7.24%.

However, the increase in the readjustment does not seem to have been enough to overcome the inflationary indexes. According to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), measured by the IBGE to show the rise in prices, inflation until March was 11.3%.

Rising cost to eat out across regions

According to the cut made by the research, the biggest price increase for those who need to eat out was felt in the Northeast region, whose value rose from R$ 23.74 to R$ 40.28. A rise of 69.6%.

On the opposite side, the one with the least variation, was found in the North region, where the dish, which cost R$ 30.45, now costs R$ 36.14 – a variation of 18.6%.

Meanwhile, in the Southeast region, the value to eat out went from R$29.85 to R$42.83 and from R$26.85 to R$34.20, up 27.3% in the Midwest. . In the South, the average value increased by 39.32%, from R$26.55 to R$36.97.