InfoMoney launches new Real Time service to track markets

InfoMoney, the largest digital vehicle for economic and financial journalism in the country, with 8 million unique users per month and 6 million followers on its social networks, launches as of this week a new service for real-time monitoring of the stock exchange markets, exchange and interest.

Tempo Real Infotrade is completely free and takes investors, from 7 am, Monday to Friday, to the most important events in the Brazilian and foreign markets, with short and objective texts. The curation is carried out by a team dedicated to real-time service, which privileges quality and agility.

“Our objective at InfoMoney is to lead the finance debate in the country, in a democratic and accessible way to all, contributing to the knowledge journey of Brazilians”, says Karel Luketic, partner at XP Inc. responsible for IM+, a business area that includes InfoMoney. “Infotrade quickly and selectively offers the most important information for the individual investor’s decision making”, he says.

Sponsored by brokerage Clear, an XP Group company, Tempo Real Infotrade should also add technical analysis information on assets traded on B3 and the movement of mini-contracts in the coming weeks. Clear came to InfoMoney after a survey indicated that, among its customers, the vehicle was the most sought after by those seeking financial and investment information.

According to a Google survey, InfoMoney was the most searched brand in Brazil in the Financial Advisors category in the first quarter of this year, accounting for 40.7% of all searches. The second place had a participation of 19.5% in searches and the third, 9.1%.

