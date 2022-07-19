Inter agree to loan Moses to CSKA Moscow from Russia

*With information from reporter Cristiano Silva, from Rádio Guaíba

Left-back Moisés is leaving Beira-Rio. O Inter agreed, this Monday, the player’s loan to CSKA Moscow, from Russia, until the end of 2023, when his contract in Porto Alegre ends. Colorado will receive around 2 million euros (R$ 11 million, at the current price) for the negotiation.

Moses will no longer play for @SCInternacional Hi T. goes on loan to CSKA until the end of 2023, when he ends his contract with Colorado. Inter will receive almost 2 million euros. As the exit is by loan, the @Corinthians you should not receive anything for your 40% — Cristiano Silva (@CsilvaCristiano) July 18, 2022

As the economic rights of the side are divided into three parts (30% from Inter, 30% from the player himself and 40% from Corinthians), Colorado found in the loan an outlet to receive the full amount of the transaction.

Hired in early 2020, Moisés went through good and bad times in Beira-Rio. In 102 games played by Inter, the side won 51 wins, 25 draws and 26 defeats. There were three goals scored and 13 assists distributed.

With Moisés leaving for CSKA Moscow, Mano Menezes will have the options of Thauan Lara and Paulo Victor for the match against São Paulo on Wednesday, at 20:30, in Beira-Rio, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Renê, team starter, recovers from right thigh muscle injury.





