July 18, 2022 | 17:13

Ipatinga has the first suspected case of monkeypox

A seven-year-old child had contact with relatives in São Paulo and is hospitalized at HMEM, but the situation is under control

Funed Disclosure

Monkeypox is a wild zoonosis

The Municipality of Ipatinga, through the Health Department (SMAS), confirmed this Monday (18) that the municipality has the first suspected case of monkeypox. This is a seven-year-old child who had contact with relatives in the city of São Paulo and whose condition is being monitored by the team at the Eliane Martins Municipal Hospital (HMEM).

“There is no reason to panic or alarm, since the patient has already taken the medication and is stable, but we must continue to act preventively. The evolution is usually benign and does not have a rapid transmissibility, as is the case with covid-19. However, the person must remain in isolation, for an average period of 21 days, until the lesions disappear, whether blisters or crusts. We ask the population to stay tuned, so that suspicious cases can be monitored. Thus, we prevent the disease from spreading”, highlighted the infectologist of the municipality, Carmelinda Lobato.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a wild zoonosis, that is, a virus that infects monkeys called “monkeypox”, but which incidentally can contaminate humans. The disease is transmitted through droplets, causing lesions that resemble chickenpox or syphilis. A crust forms on the body and gradually falls off.

Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Skin lesions most often develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body.

The skin lesions can be itchy (with irritation or itching of the skin) or painful (pearly and filled with fluid, often surrounded by red circles).

See too:

Minas Gerais Health Department investigates two suspected cases of monkeypox in Coronel Fabriciano