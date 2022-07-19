Iranian women who defy the regime by taking off their veil in public

Faren Taghizadeh

photo caption, Iranian women shared photos of themselves without the hijab

Women in Iran have protested against the strict rules on the wearing of the Islamic headscarf, the hijabremoving the scarves from her face in public and posting the images on social media.

“No to hijab mandatory! I drove all the way to work without wearing my headscarf today to say no to the rules! Our dream is to be free to choose what to wear,” an Iranian woman said in a video posted on social media.

Human rights activists have urged women across the country to post videos of themselves removing the hijab in public, on account of the 12th of July, the National Day of hijab and Chastity in Iran’s official calendar.

Dozens joined, despite the risk of being arrested for this act of civil disobedience, which is against the country’s laws on “Islamic dress”.

photo caption, Some videos showed women taking off their headscarves.

Women from different parts of the country recorded videos in parks, city streets and even on the beach, showing themselves without their hijabssome wearing tank tops and shorts.

In a video shared by thousands of people, a woman can be seen walking along a seaside promenade, before taking off her hijabdrop it to the ground, then step on it and walk away.

On the same day, the authorities organized mass public demonstrations for women wearing the hijab celebrate their “Islamic protection”.

State TV broadcast a ceremony “hijab and Chastity”, presenting a performance choreographed by women wearing long white robes and green scarves in national colors.

Credit, Tasnim News Agency photo caption, Women performing at state-backed ‘Hijab and Chastity’ ceremony

Meanwhile, on Persian social networks, a hashtag for the campaign translated from Farsi as “No means no, this time not to the hijab mandatory” quickly went viral as it was promoted by activists, as well as some journalists and opposition politicians.

Some women have spoken out against men in power who they hold responsible for restricting their personal freedoms.

“You see us only serving your honor as your property! You see us as weak and fragile human beings. You force us to cover our heads based on your insecurities,” a woman from northern Iran said in a video, while taking off the scarf in front of the camera.

At least five women who posted images as part of the latest campaign were arrested.

photo caption, Vida Movahed (pictured), an icon of a similar protest made in 2018, served several months in prison.

Iran has had similar campaigns in recent years, spurred on by women fighting for the right to choose whether or not to wear a veil.

But a recent crackdown by Iran’s “morality police” against women accused of breaking the dress code has opponents of the policy calling for tougher action.

Credit, ISNA photo caption, Morality police can arrest women for not wearing a ‘proper hijab’

Since the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran, women are legally required to wear “Islamic” clothing. In practice, this means that women must wear a chadora full-body blanket or head scarf, and a manteau (overall) covering the arms.

Some Iranian men have also supported the anti-veil campaign on social media, appearing in videos alongside women protesting.

An image showing the wall of a mosque in Tehran graffitied with the message: “Bread, work, freedom, voluntary coverage” was widely shared on social media, referring to the country’s economic crisis and the law on hijabs.

photo caption, Graffiti written: “Bread, work, freedom, voluntary coverage”

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ajeei has suggested foreign powers are behind this campaign, instructing intelligence agencies to find the “hands behind the naked veil”.

President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed to crack down on “the promotion of organized corruption in Islamic society”, in direct reference to the campaign.

But many women are determined to continue the protests despite threats.

“You can arrest us, but you can’t stop our campaign,” one woman said in a video on social media.

“We have nothing to lose. We lost our freedom years ago and are claiming it back.”