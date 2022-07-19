Is a drop in iron ore a risk for dividends? Find out if stock could be affected – Money Times

The sharp fall of iron ore in recent months had an effect on the actions of mining and steel companies.

OK (VALE3), one of the companies that most benefited from the price surge in commodity at the beginning of 2022, it started to accumulate a devaluation of more or less 8% in the year.

Just last week, when iron ore dropped below $100 million amid fears of weaker demand, the company dropped 6%.

The slowdown trend is a scenario that is already on the radar of analysts such as Ilan Arbetman, from Activate Investmentsand Régis Chinchilla and Luis Novaes, from Land Investmentswhich project weaker results for the mining company already in the figures for the second quarter, a reflection of the harsh “Covid Zero” policy implemented in China to contain the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Weaker results

Terra analysts expect iron ore prices to have a major impact on Vale’s operating results, considering that they have a bearing on the products offered by the company.

However, the current perspective is that commodity prices will remain above the level they are today, of US$ 100/ton, since “production processes have changed in recent years and inflated costs by the current scenario make it unlikely that they will be traded. at lower levels”.

Arbetman, from Ativa, explains that a weaker demand, coupled with higher costs of coalcan lead to a contraction in demand for higher quality ore and make Vale choose to offer a blend that results in a lower quality product.

This could partially solve the demand problem, but it puts pressure on margins, says the analyst.

“You partially solve the demand problem, but decrease the award. And with award lower, you tends to have a lower margin and a result most low too,” he says.

Arbetman reinforces that, from a financial point of view, it is much healthier to have a strong demand, and for higher quality products, but points out that the chain’s problems have already been priced in the company’s shares.

Vale discloses this Tuesday (19), after the market closes, the production and sales data for the second quarter. The results of the period will be released next week, July 28th.

Ativa forecasts an annual drop of 41.5% in the profit of the company, to R$ 23.31 billion.

The expectation for production in the second quarter, however, is that it will be more normalized in relation to the previous quarter, totaling 78.8 million tons of iron ore – but more because, in the first quarter, the rains were higher than expected in the period impeded stronger performance.

Even so, Ativa maintains expectations regarding the fulfillment of the guidanceof 320-335 million for ore fines production in 2022, although I believe that Vale will only reach the bottom of the range.

Ativa has a buy recommendation for the share, with a target price of BRL 108.

Dividends at risk?

Smaller results can translate into dividends lower, but they do not pose a threat to the shareholder remuneration policy, evaluates Arbetman. According to the analyst, even with a reduction in dividends, the amount to be distributed would not be small.

In addition, Vale has a very strong share buyback program, which is particularly welcome in times of turmoil in the stock market, such as what the global stock exchanges have witnessed.

According to Terra, if the positive outlook for the second half of the year materializes, Vale could be a good option both for a strategy focused on dividends and for investors seeking to increase the value of invested capital.

