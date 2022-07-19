Is cooking with it healthier and cheaper than with an oven?

Air fryers were recently touted as the product that defined the year 2021, with a 400% increase in sales.

But how do they work? And since they use little or no oil, are they a healthier option than other food preparation methods?

At a time when the cost of living is soaring, it’s also worth asking yourself how air frying affects your energy consumption (and your pocketbook).

The answer is yes in both cases. But the air fryer has its limitations.

Greg Foot, host of BBC Radio 4’s Sliced ​​Bread program, consulted with two experts to understand why.

1. The air fryer cooks by circulating hot air around the food

The air fryer is similar in size to a bread machine and fits well on the kitchen counter. It circulates very hot air at high speed around the food.

“It’s basically a very strong wind and very hot. You can compare it to using a hairdryer,” explains Jakub Radzikowski, Culinary Education Designer at Imperial College London, UK.

“It’s essentially the same as a fan oven. But it’s smaller, and the fan is usually much, much stronger.”

The force of the air current inside an air fryer resembles a very sophisticated professional oven that you would find in a professional kitchen.

2. The air fryer cooks faster than a conventional oven — but only in small batches

Because the air fryer fan is more powerful, and its compartment is smaller, the entire device is more efficient, says Jakub.

“If I get a chicken leg, I’ll probably cook it for 20 minutes in the air fryer. In the oven, it would take longer.”

Also, it takes longer to preheat a larger conventional oven.

But as the air fryer drawer has less capacity, you can only prepare small amounts.

“If you’re cooking for four or six people, it doesn’t save you time because you’re going to need several batches in the air fryer,” says the food scientist.

3. Air fryer is great for making food ‘crunchy’

The stars of air fryer ads are often chicken and fries, because the appliance is great for making “anything you want to crisp up,” says Jakub.

Kale chips, bananas, breaded zucchinis, you name it.

4. Is it healthier?

“Compared to deep frying, it’s obviously healthier because it uses less fat,” says Jakub.

Image: Getty Images

But it can also be healthier than cooking in a conventional oven.

If the potatoes are basted with oil, they will absorb it while they are roasting. With the airfryer, everything falls into the perforated basket.

“If there’s any excess fat, it will drain to the bottom, and you won’t eat it.”

There are still healthier ways to cook — you can often, for example, grill or steam your food without using oil.

But “the advantage of an air fryer is that it often has functions in addition to the air fryer,” says Anya Gilbert, editor of the BBC’s Good Food magazine, which specializes in equipment and appliance reviews.

5. There is a wide range of prices and functions between models

The variety of air fryers on the market is vast.

“They’re getting more and more versatile too,” says Anya. “Some of the newer models have around 15 functions.”

Recently, the BBC’s Good Food magazine published a list of the 14 best air fryers of 2022, rating the models according to a number of categories.

“The Cosori brand has done very well,” she says. “The Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer was a highly rated model too.”

6. Air fryer consumes less energy than oven

To reach this conclusion, Simon Hoban, producer of the BBC’s Sliced ​​Bread program, made chicken thighs and potatoes – one portion in the oven, the other in the air fryer (taking care to ensure that other appliances were turned off when cooking. ).

Then he checked the electricity meter to see how much energy had been used.

The program team compared the air fryer to an electric oven to make the comparison.

“The chicken took about 35 minutes to cook in the oven, and the meter told me I used 1.05 kilowatt-hours of electricity. The air fryer took 20 minutes, and the meter indicated a usage of 0.43 kilowatt-hours. “

The potato (with the skin) took, in turn, about an hour to properly bake in the oven — the equivalent of 1.31 kilowatt-hours.

“In the air fryer, it took a lot less time,” says Simon. “Thirty-five minutes”, consuming 0.55 kilowatt-hours.

The conclusion? “Cooking in an air fryer uses less than half the energy needed in an oven,” says Greg. “So cooking in the oven costs more than twice as much as cooking in an air fryer.”

7. An air fryer never fully replaces an oven — but it’s a ‘great invention’

Jakub doesn’t believe an air fryer can fully replace an oven. “Obviously you can’t roast a whole chicken in an air fryer,” he says, or at least not a turkey!

“But I think it’s a great invention. I have one, I use it a lot. I think it’s great for someone who doesn’t have an oven.”

Anya agrees: “I think air fryers are a really exciting tool… They can be a smart investment when it comes to kitchen storage and cooking time. So yeah, I’m a fan.”

– Text originally published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-62067423