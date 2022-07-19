Is It Time To Travel To Europe?

Despite the fall of the euro, which was worth less than the dollar for the first time since 2002, traveling to Europe remains very expensive for Brazilians. This is because the real remains undervalued against both currencies.

According to experts consulted by the UOL, the parity between the dollar and the euro mainly benefits the traveler who receives the American currency. But is it possible to take advantage of the euro’s fall? Economists opine.

Traveling to Europe is more expensive or cockroach?

Economist Ricardo Macedo explains that the main advantage for the traveler at this time occurs in exchanging currency at the exchange house. With the euro a little cheaper, it is possible to get slightly higher values ​​in cash — which means buying more euros for a smaller amount of reais.

Has the value of the air reduced?

Not. The value of the air ticket continues to weigh heavily on the traveler’s pocket. According to economist Gilberto Braga, airline tickets follow the value of the dollar. Therefore, prices remain high for the Brazilian pocket.

And in the case of accommodation?

Braga believes that there could be a decrease in the price in dollars in the value of accommodation, but believes that this will not occur due to the repressed demand from tourism during the pandemic. “People are starting to travel again,” he says.

Is it worth buying euro now?

Yes, if you have a trip scheduled for the next few weeks. But the experts’ recommendation is to buy currency in fractions, that is, gradually, to reduce possible losses up front with the possibility of a new devaluation.

Has Europe become cheaper for tourism?

With the fall of the euro, it is possible to spend less on the purchase of the currency, but it is important to remember that high inflation in Europe ends up impacting the purchasing power of tourists as well, who will have to spend more for food and transport across the continent. In June, inflation in the euro zone reached 8.6% in 12 months.

Should the Euro fall further?

For economist and professor at FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) Mario Rubens, the euro has been weakening against the dollar since the beginning of the pandemic and the tendency is for the American currency to continue to strengthen. “US bonds end up paying more monetary remuneration, so the money goes there, which further strengthens the dollar.”

Which destination is cheaper: USA or Europe?

It depends on the date (high or low season), type of accommodation and airline. In a search carried out in travel agencies, it is possible to find values ​​for Disney (USA), with air for two people and accommodation for five days, for R$ 4,847. The package is for 2024.

For Disney in Paris, a similar package costs R$5,278 with the differential of having a ticket to the park.