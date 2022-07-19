“It was special not only for me, but for her too”

Actress Larissa Manoela was surprised by the presence of her mother, Silvana Elias Santos, on the set of the recordings of ‘Beyond Illusion’. The special participation of the actress’ mother, as the young woman’s stunt double, in a scene scheduled to air on Friday, July 22, took place after an invitation from the direction of the soap opera and a tribute from the team to Larissa.

According to Silvana, It was a cathartic moment, full of emotion.. “I brought her to Globo many times to audition… We always accompanied (she and the actress’s father) Larissa in everything from the first works and, today, because of the majority, we are a little less behind the scenes… Seeing her now in the soap opera is very nice,” she said.

“In addition to being visually beautiful, the soap opera has costumes, photography and a very delicate script. Everything is handled with great care and Larissa playing the two characters (Elisa and Isadora). The two were designed and placed for her at the right time. happy to be able to participate in Larissa’s work. I see her so accomplished that I feel accomplished too”, says Silvana, who still remembers a mature speech of his only daughter, still a child, when they moved to São Paulo, when he observed his mother worried about the news: “Mother, calm down, everything will be fine. That was the life I chose.”

unaware of the surprise

Larissa observed a different movement backstage, with many people from the crew present and some film crews, but he didn’t even suspect the surprise. The actress remained focused the entire time until she heard the director’s “recording”. The scene, which promises to thrill the audience as well, snatched those who watched on the ‘set’.

At the end of the recordings, still emotional, Larissa talked about the opportunity to work with her mother. “Everyone who was present and who watched the video got emotional right away. I believe that the home audience will feel this energy that was vibrating there. My mother has been with me for 17 years behind the camera, accompanying me as I matured as a professional, so I believe it was special not only for me, but for her as well”, melts the actress.