“It’s on Income Tax”

Lawyer and digital influencer Deolane Bezerra had her name involved in an investigation by the Public Ministry of São Paulo and spoke about the search and seizure warrant at her home in Alphaville, an upscale area of ​​São Paulo, last week. Last Sunday (17), she gave an interview to Domingo Espetacular, from Rede Record, and questioned the existence of evidence against her to have her goods taken by the police.

Asked by reporter Roberto Cabrini about the movement of R$ 6 million in six months, the widow of MC Kevin (1997-2021) replied that everything was declared: “It’s in my Income Tax. my contracts [de publicidade] are tall. Last month, for example, I signed a contract worth R$ 1.2 million. If I post where I bought this set I’m wearing, it sells out in a day. That’s why my contracts are high”, justified the lawyer.

The reporter wanted to know if the lawyer considers it fair to be classified as a “Muse of Betting”: “But where is this classification? It might be one of the muses, as there have been countless influencers who have done the same publicity as me,” she said. Also during the conversation, Cabrini mentioned that the investigators consider that there are strange movements on behalf of the influencer: “I ask that they prove it. As a lawyer, I work on evidence”, countered the influencer.

Deolane informed that the seized cars were declared in the IR: “I bought it in a traditional store in Tatuapé [bairro da zona leste de São Paulo] and the other I bought from a lawyer”, she said about the vehicles seized by the police, valued at R$ 1 million. In addition to them, the investigation team seized notes, notebooks and two Rolex watches and cell phones.