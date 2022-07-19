“It’s your problem”; Zé Felipe is called a goofy on social media and doesn’t speak his tongue, retorts

On Monday night (18), the singer Zé Felipe has been talked about on social media. It all happened after the artist decided to open a box of questions in the stories of your personal profile Instagram to interact with his followers, and while responding to fans, was surprised by an unusual question.

“How does it feel being rich and dressing like a Goofy?”, asked an internet user. O Virginia Fonseca’s husbandwhen faced with the offensive question, did not think twice and promptly clarified that don’t care about criticism he receives for the clothes he wears.

“I don’t think I’m rich, I’m prosperous! When you are rich, it is only in one thing and prosperity is in many. And my greatest wealth that I have is my family and my health. And a matter of clothes, I wear what I like, if you don’t like it, that’s your problem!”detonated the sertanejo.

This isn’t the first time the Leonardo’s heir causes an uproar in web. Last Saturday (16), during the participation of the videos that the wife, Virginia Fonsecado it on your channel at YouTubea woman told the couple that she had cloned the Whatsapp of her husband and discovered that he was talking to other women, but deleted the conversations. “Who seeks finds”said Zé Felipe. Upon hearing her husband’s response, Virginia replied: “Zé Felipe you agreed”and rolled a small DR ‘live’ between the couple.