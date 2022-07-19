Ivete Sangalo appears with her twins on stage in the USA

Singer Ivete Sangalo posed with her twin daughters at an international show

The singer Ivete Sangalo surprised by showing off her two daughters! The artist is the mother of three children, but the youngest are rarely seen by the public. Little Marina and Helena are now four years old. Already the firstborn of the artist is well known by fans of Veveta. Marcelo, 12 years old, usually performs with his mother and is even part of the singer’s official band.

The baiana is married to the nutritionist Daniel Cady. He is the father of the singer’s three children and often accompanies his beloved to many of her professional commitments. Last week, the entire family embarked on a very special moment in Veveta’s career. The Brazilian performed at the “Florida Cup Fun Fest”an event that takes place inside the famous amusement park Universal Orlando Resortwhich is located in Orlando, USA.

This was the third time Ivete Sangalo presented their hits for visitors to the complex. The singer participated in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the festival. But, certainly this year’s presentation will be marked in the memory of mom and the whole family. It so happens that the artist’s three children not only watched the showas they were part of the beautiful presentation!

Marcelinho, as usual, was playing percussion with the band. However, this time, the youngest girls also showed that music is in their DNA! The little ones came out of the backstage where they were with Dad and went on stage. The girls had a party, sang, danced and jumped as the famous mom performed.

Visibly moved by the family’s presence on stage, Ivete Sangalo declared himself to his daughters and dedicated a song to them. “Mommy loves you so much. Helena and Marina, Marina and Helena. I love you”, said the artist when singing the song “Eva”. On social media, she added: “First show of Mommy! How much happiness. Mom loves you so much. Thanks to Daddy @danielcady for playing along.”

