Jade Picon is praised for improvising in preparation for the soap opera ‘Travessia’

Jade Picon has not yet started recording “Travessia”, the next 9 pm soap opera on TV Globo, but remains committed to preparation. Chiara’s interpreter is now collecting praise from the veterans with whom she will play.

Jade Picon poses with the cast of ‘Travessia’, the next 9 o’clock soap opera Photo: Reproduction/Hugo Gloss

“I have no prejudice with Jade. I think the cell phone is a very powerful tool, so much so that she made herself by herself, she has a great ability to communicate, she did a wonderful test, in the rehearsal rooms she improvises a lot”, said Drica Moraes in interview with Heloisa Tolipan’s column.

The ability to sustain the character in an impromptu scene is indeed an asset, as not all soap opera scenes are fully scripted. There are parts in which soap opera authors usually only indicate a situation and it is up to the director, alongside the actors, to make the necessary changes.

Rikki and Jade will be part of the same core, as the veteran will play Nubia, the overprotective mother of Chay Suede’s character, who will be involved with the role of Jade. And she is not the only one who has already highlighted the good performance of the former participant of “Big Brother Brasil 22”.

“She’s good, smart, has talent, she’s a nice girl. She can! No one would make a choice (and cause) an embarrassing situation for the person, the company or the project. Of course, they saw potential in her”, said Humberto Martins in an interview with the Papagaio Falante podcast. He will play Chiara’s father.

Jade poses with Humberto Martins backstage Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Jade Picon was quoted for Glória Perez’s telenovela while she was still on “BBB 22”. The production wanted a charismatic digital influencer. With that, they invited her to audition and was highly praised backstage. EXTRA’s Portraits of Life column heard what directors who watched the audition said. She needed to show that she had chemistry with Chay Suede.

“She shone and rocked”, was what was heard backstage after the audition of the new actress on the block.

The plot, scheduled to premiere in October, instead of the mega-success “Pantanal”, will have as its central theme the relationship between man and technology.