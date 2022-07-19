Jennifer Lopez changes name after marriage to Ben Affleck: ‘For the rest of our lives’ | TV & Famous

According to G1, the ceremony took place at Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel in Las Vegas known for quick celebrity weddings. “We achieved. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient… Last night we flew to Las Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” he wrote in the message to fans. .

2 of 3 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Playback/OnTheJLO Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Playback/OnTheJLO

The singer added: “Behind us, two men held hands and hugged each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – all of us wishing for the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal of marriage.”

3 of 3 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married: see details — Photo: Playback/OnTheJLO Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married: see details — Photo: Reproduction/OnTheJLO

Romantic, the bride chose a dress well before knowing about the wedding. J-Lo said that the piece had been in storage for years for such a special occasion: