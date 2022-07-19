Jennifer Lopez shares photos of her wedding to Ben Affleck in the US – Emais

Jennifer Lopez shares first images of her wedding to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez shares first images of her wedding to Ben Affleck. Photo: On The Jlo

Jennifer Lopez released wedding photos with Ben Affleck, held last Saturday, 16, in Las Vegas (USA). The singer spoke about the ceremony in her newsletter, On The JLoreleased on Sunday, 17, by the TMZ website.

“We did that. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And in the end, love is patient. 20 being patient,” wrote the artist. “It was exactly what we wanted. Last night we traveled to Las Vegas and got in line to get our license with four other couples all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she added.

She further revealed that the two arrived at the chapel in Nevada around 12:00 am: “With the best witnesses you can imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet. to others the rings we will wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we’ve dreamed of for a long time,” he said.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to each other. We had it. And much more. Best night of our lives,” said Jennifer.

Then the singer confirmed that her name is now Jennifer Affleck: “Love is a big thing, perhaps the best of things – and it’s worth the wait. Love, Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

