Joice Hasselmann: “Bolsonaro’s fault for committing crimes of responsibility in series lies with Congress”

The deputy for the PSDB-SP also said that the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, “is a doormat” for Jair Bolsonaro.
247 – Federal deputy Joice Hasselmann (PSDB-SP) criticized, this Monday (18), parliamentarians allied with Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the National Congress after new attacks by him against the Brazilian electoral system.
“Bolsonaro’s fault for committing Crimes of Responsibility in a series is the Congress. There are almost 200 impeachment requests in the Chamber Locked in the presidency’s drawer. Today, Bolsonaro attacked the Electoral Justice for the umpteenth time. The PGR is the doormat of the President of the Republic, but Congress will continue to be?”, wrote the congresswoman on Twitter.
Politicians such as former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) have criticized Bolsonaro’s unsubstantiated accusations.
In the Judiciary, the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, and the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso repudiated the attacks made by the occupant of the Planalto.
Jurist Marcelo Uchoa defended Bolsonaro’s arrest. The Prerogatives Group stated that he committed a crime of responsibility and demanded the actions of the Attorney General’s Office.
