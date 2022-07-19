Jorge, duo with Matheus, reveals whether the baby is a boy or a girl

Jorge’s wife, from the duo with Mateus, makes revelation tea and announces if her baby is a boy or a girl

the singer’s wife Georgefrom the duo with Matheus, Rachel Boscatti, published a beautiful click of the baby reveal shower that the couple expects. The couple ended up celebrating this weekend, and then decided to share the record of the party on social media.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the couple’s first child, as they already have little Sara, who is just one year old. In addition to the baby, the singer has another son, Davi, who is five years old, the result of his former marriage with Iná Freitas.

the relationship of George and his current wife was marked by many controversies. They assumed the relationship in 2020 and got married in April 2021, in an intimate ceremony at the sertanejo’s house, in Goiânia, Goiás state.

According to the artist’s press office, only four witnesses and the justice of the peace were present at the wedding. The bride was a childhood friend of the singer’s ex-wife, and was their maid of honor. At the time, Rachel married in white, discreetly, as she was expecting the couple’s first child.

In a record published by the artist’s wife, on social networks, Rachel appears next to George, Davi and Sara, together opening a box, that comes out white balloons. In the images, you can see the signs with the inscription “girl” and “boy”, girl and boy translated into Portuguese.

In the sequence, a pink smoke appears, indicating that the couple’s baby is a little girl. According to the artist’s wife, he had correctly guessed the sex of the child. She even commented: “Mom tense, curious and lacking conviction. Girl or boy? Dad got it right…another little girl, she said with great emotion.

The sertanejo announced that he would be a father again in June. At the time, the duo with Mateus discovered that the family was going to grow, through a beautiful surprise prepared by his wife Rachel.

Tell us what you think!