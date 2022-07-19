José Loreto poses with his daughter and shows off the new family members

José Loreto introduced the new family members, alongside his firstborn, and surprised fans

The actor Jose Loreto drew praise and sighs from fans by sharing a beautiful photo with the children! The artist is the proud father of a beautiful girl. Little Bella is the result of her former relationship with the actress. Débora Nascimento. The artists were together for about seven years, but the marriage came to an end shortly after the eldest was born.

Despite a very troubled separation and full of controversies, today, the famous value for a good socializing. Especially to raise their daughter together. The girl’s custody is shared and to make it even easier, the actor built a mansion in the same condominium where his ex-wife lives. Because they live close by, they both manage to spend a good time with their daughter.

This Sunday (17th), Jose Loreto gave something to talk about in web announcing that his family has just grown. Alongside his daughter, the artist posed with the new members of the clan and took the opportunity to publicly introduce them. In the record, father and daughter appear lying on their stomachs. Bella wears a beautiful black dress with a flower-shaped heart design.

In addition to the duo, two cute puppies steal the show! They start to pass between them and get a laugh out of the girl. Bella even asks for help and then it’s the famous dad who laughs at the little girl. The artist’s two new four-legged children were named José and Pingado.

“True love is not bought, it is found!! Welcome José & Pingado, you will receive all the attention and love here in this home. My favorite breed is the RESCUE!!!”, he captioned the caption. Jose Loreto. The actor even included some hashtags encouraging the adoption of animals. “#adote #adoteumamigo #adoteumviralata”, he added.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the artist to receive several messages from friends and fans. “San Francisco, you, your daughter, your family. What a beautiful gesture”, admired a netizen. Another was impressed with Bella: “What a beautiful princess… What a love between you.” And yet another noticed: “How beautiful and that delicious laugh from Bella, people?!”.

