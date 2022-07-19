Juliana Caetano is charming when she sits on the bed and her intimate chick becomes a topic

Bonde do Forró Muse, Juliana Caetano made the joy of the followers in his Instagram last weekend, by posting a click full of beauty and sensuality. In the record, the singer appears sitting on the edge of the bed, leaving your intimate marks highlighted.

At the time, the artist was wearing a white bodysuit with a red strap. When striking your attractive pose, it was possible to observe a birthmark on the famous’s butt. She also has a spot on her leg.

In the caption of the publication, Juliana Caetano interacted with her admirers and left a question: “What are you going to do today?”wanted to know the beauty, who quickly received several bold responses and fervent praise.

“I will kiss you princess”replied a young man. “I still haven’t found a word in the vocabulary to define such beauty”declared another. “And that little spot on your butt, what a delight”said an admirer. “I will watch your videos my muse”commented a fan. “Always beautiful”, praised another netizen.

Juliana Caetano reports harassment

Despite always encouraging fans with her happy content, Juliana Caetano recently appeared on Instagram to talk about a very serious matter. In this ocasion, she told about an episode of harassment she suffered.

The singer explained that was harassed by a security guard who was present at the Bonde do Forró show and stated that it will no longer tolerate this type of situation. “NoI will no longer tolerate abused security that is taking advantage of it to be ‘sarcasm’ and touching other parts’”, declared the artist.

‘We never say anything because we want to keep the atmosphere happy and festive, because we are there to celebrate. But I will no longer tolerate this horrible, disgusting situation. This is super common, I’m only saying this because on our last show there was a super abused security.”, commented Juliana.

The famous said that the boy stayed inside the grid taking advantage of the time she and her dancers passed by to change clothes. “He kept pretending and leaning the parts against us,’” revealed the singer.

Given the situation, Juliana said that a member of his team asked the security guard to step aside. However, he had an even more aggressive reaction: “The security guard wanted to attack the person.”lamented the artist.

“We are not obliged to accept. So whoever is spying in the dressing room will get pepper spray in their eyes. Whoever keeps touching the parts against us, will also take it. It’s for security to protect us and he comes to take advantage of it’”said the lead singer of Bonde do Forró.

