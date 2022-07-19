Juma becomes jaguar and threatens José Leôncio’s family

In the next chapters of Pantanal, Juma (Alanis Guillen) discovers that Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) went to reveal the photo of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) and threatens to leave the farm. To stop her, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) locks his daughter-in-law in her room. The wild one turns into a jaguar and runs away, leaving behind the beast’s trail, causing fear in the herdsman’s family.

Married to the heir of the cattle king, the daughter of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) said she would leave her husband if he insisted on this story of showing her father the photo she took of the entity.

Instead of listening to his son’s mother, the photographer preferred to pass over her and went to the city to develop the film he took from the protector of nature. When she finds out, Juma starts packing his bags to go back to the tapera.

José Leôncio threatens to lock his daughter-in-law in her room and the girl warns that if he does, she will turn into a jaguar. The cowboy mocks and fulfills his promise, as well as she, to the despair of the farm’s residents. Check out!

In Pantanal, José Leôncio makes Juma angry by locking her in her room

In the next chapters of Pantanal, Juma will be kept trapped in the room and become a beast. José Leôncio’s daughter-in-law discovers that Jove went to the city to develop the film with the photo of Velho do Rio to show her father.

Maria Marruá’s daughter threatened to leave her husband if he did. So, she doesn’t even wait for him to come back to start packing. The rancher tries to convince her to give up, but it irritates the girl even more. “And what are you going to do? Catch me in the noose and screw me like you didn’t even do your oxen?”, provokes the savage.

“Not even if I have to lock you in this room, but in that case you don’t go out while my son doesn’t have to go back”, promises the herdsman.

José Leôncio heads towards the door and Juma runs after him. In the dispute, the father of Jove will be faster and passes the key. “Open here! Sorta me! Or I’ll be a jaguar! Come on!”, threatens the woman with the pawn.

“You can come the animal that you were! More will come inside the room!”, mocks the king of the Pantanal cattle. Feeling caged, Gil’s heiress (Enrique Diaz) starts walking from one side to the other, making noise like someone who is breaking everything.

Suddenly, you will be able to hear the sound like a wild animal. Outside, Filó (Dira Paes) Mariana (Selma Egrei) and José Leôncio believe it is a jaguar, and they are terrified. “An animal must have entered the house!” suspects the cook.

“Not an animal… It’s a rat… From a jaguar”, opines the rancher. “It’s Juma!”, shouts Muda (Bella Costa).

José Leôncio takes the initiative to go there and opens the door. The pedestrian is startled by signs of the animal’s claws everywhere, including in the window. “Are you okay, Juma? Where are you?”, asks Jove’s father.

The rich man hears another crash, this time coming from outside, he runs to the window and all he sees is the animal’s footprints. “I don’t believe that”, “I don’t believe that”, says the cowboy, scared.

“If it was Juma, I don’t know… I only know that I locked her here in the room… And she ran away”, he tells his family. “I can only be dreaming”, reacts Mariana. “It’s not a dream, no, Dona Maria… It’s a nightmare!”, adds Filó.

The scene is slated to air in the July 25th chapter.

