June LCA inventory hits highest value since 2011 and surpasses LCIs; real rate reaches 6.78%, with tax exemption

The persistence of inflation demanded a tougher stance from the Central Bank on interest rates, with the vertiginous rise of the Selic. Allied to this, the greater demand for fixed income securities and the improvement in the moment of Brazilian agribusiness caused inventories, that is, the final balance of Letters of Credit for Agribusiness (LCAs) on the market to reach R$ 267.2 million in June, the highest since 2011.

The amount also far exceeded the stock recorded by Real Estate Letters of Credit (LCIs) during the same period, which was R$ 179.7 million. This is the result of a survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima).

“Agribusiness is much hotter than real estate because of high interest rates [que costumam penalizar mais a parte imobiliária]”, says Juliana Bouth, analyst at Eleven Financial. “To issue this bond, the institution has to be lending at the other end. Therefore, the amount issued cannot exceed the ballast [a garantia] and there is a greater demand for this type of credit”, he adds.

The movement is also influenced by seasonality, as explained by Carlos Daltozo, head of research at Eleven Financial. According to him, banks usually announce the percentage of credit that will be offered under the Safra Plan at this very moment, which tends to increase guarantees.

It’s not just the stock of LCAs that have been rising in the last period. Another study carried out by Anbima pointed out that the wealth of individuals invested in LCAs is increasing. Highlight for the traditional retail segment, in which shareholders’ equity jumped from BRL 30.7 billion in December 2021 to BRL 48.9 billion in May this year.

higher rates

The greater interest of investors is also directly linked to the interest offered, which was forced up with the rise of the Selic to more than 13% per year. A survey made this Tuesday (19), with data from the Yubb platform, which compiles the profitability offered by several brokerages, pointed out that the maximum real rate offered by an LCA reached 6.78%.

The security in question was issued by Banco ABC Brasil, which has a credit risk rating (rating) national long-term AAA, highest rated level, according to Fitch Ratings. The bond matures in 12 months.

Just to give you an idea, in March this year – when the Selic was at 11.75%, the maximum real rate offered for a security with the same maturity was 4.97%. The numbers are also from Yubb.

In the case of fixed rate LCAs, it was possible to find bonds that offered up to 13.81% for a paper maturing in 24 months, issued by Banco Pine. The institution has rating long-term national BBB-, according to Moody’s. That is, the house has good credit quality, but is not among the best rated, as the best rating is AAA.

Previous surveys show that, in March, the maximum return offered by fixed-rate LCAs reached 12.61% for a security with a similar term, according to figures compiled on the Yubb platform at the time.

Banco Pine also stood out among the papers linked to the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI), which offered higher interest rates, up to 101% of the CDI. The bond matures in two years.

Net returns offered by LCAs Deadline indexer Maximum rates issuers 12 months prefixed 13.30% ABC Brazil 12 months IPCA 6.78% + IPCA ABC Brazil 12 months CDI 95.05% ABC Brazil 24 months prefixed 13.81% pine 24 months IPCA 6.28% + IPCA ABC Brazil 24 months CDI 101% pine 36 months prefixed 12.09% BTG Pactual 36 months IPCA 5.26% + IPCA BTG Pactual 36 months CDI 95% BDMG 48 months prefixed 12.12% BTG Pactual 48 months IPCA 5.09% + IPCA BTG Pactual 48 months CDI 93.65% BTG Pactual 60 months prefixed 12.16% BTG Pactual 60 months IPCA 5.13% + IPCA BTG Pactual 60 months CDI 93.67% BTG Pactual

Source: Yubb. Survey made last Tuesday (19). Returns are net of Income Tax, as the papers are exempt.

Also noteworthy is the fact that banks with better rating are offering bonds with higher rates, often higher than small and medium-sized institutions, which tend to offer higher interest rates because the risk of the house also tends to be greater.

“Now, we see the competitive advantage of being a bank, because they are able to borrow at a lower percentage of the CDI, and are able to offer a more attractive interest rate”, says Daltozo, from Eleven Financial. “In the case of fintechsthey will have a higher cost to capture and will have to pass it on to the end [investidor]”, warns the expert.

Opportunities in sight, but not for all LCAs

Even in the face of more attractive rates for the most varied indexes, the financial planner CFP Letícia Camargo says that caution is needed, because the interest offered by the bonds can be quickly lagged.

The specialist argues that there are opportunities in the LCA market, but says that the moment is of extreme instability and that the houses have already made a series of revisions above the Selic rate this year and in the following years.

Therefore, it is better to invest now in bonds pegged to inflation or CDI so as not to run the risk of “locking in” the fixed rate yield and the basic interest rate going beyond this percentage, ponders the allocator.

Letícia says that she prefers to delegate the allocation in fixed-income funds to fixed income fund managers who are more aware of the market and are able to understand the most appropriate entry and exit points.

The concern is not for nothing and reflects the rapid adjustment of market expectations for the basic interest rate this year. According to the most recent data from the Central Bank’s Focus Report, the midpoint of economists’ projections now points out that the Selic should end 2022 at 13.75%. In January, the forecast for the end of this year was 11.75%.

There are, however, houses that provide an even higher Selic. Last Monday (18), for example, Credit Suisse revised the Selic forecast for 2022, from 13.75% to 14.25%. The bank estimates that there will be an increase of 50 basis points (0.50 percentage points) in August and two more, of 25 points (0.25 percentage points) each, in September and October.

Revisions also to the estimates for 2023 by the Focus Report, which are now at 10.75%, and at the beginning of the year, the expectation was around 8.00%. Changes still in the perspectives for inflation that went from 3.36%, in January, to 5.20%, this week.

Read more:

• Focus Report: market starts to see Selic higher in 2023 with greater inflationary pressure

In a scenario of increasingly persistent inflation, the planner states that the advantage of LCAs is that investments are exempt from Income Tax (IR).

“The IPCA is at 11.89% [nos últimos 12 meses] and the higher the IPCA, the higher the tax that the person will pay in tax. So it’s going to erode more of the yield now. That’s why exempt bonds tend to be more advantageous in this scenario”, says Letícia.

Another positive point is the protection that LCAs have and that is offered by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC), which returns up to R$ 250 thousand per investor (CPF) and per financial institution, up to a ceiling of R$ 1 million renewed at four years, in case of problems such as Central Bank intervention in the institution.

LCAs X CBDs

As it is exempt from Income Tax, a good way to analyze the profitability of an LCA is to compare it with that of a CDB, which does not have the same tax exemption.

If the investor chooses to acquire an LCA with a net yield of 91% and maturity in three months, for example, the yield would be the same as a CDB with a gross return of approximately 117% of the CDI for the same term. This is because the rate that would be charged from the CDB would be 22.5%.

In this case, Letícia’s suggestion is to compare the return, with the credit risk and terms. Aligning the investment objective with the maturity is also essential, as LCAs have a minimum grace period of 90 days and it is not possible to redeem them before this period.

Related