justice denies actress’s request to force youtuber to delete videos about her pregnancy; judge claimed “censorship”

Klara Castanho asked for the removal of videos published by Antonia Fontenelle where she commented on her personal life, but a judge in Rio de Janeiro denied the request, alleging censorship.

klara brown had a request denied by the Justice of Rio de Janeiro this week, in which he asked for the removal of videos published by Antônia Fontenelle from social networks. The presenter and youtuber made the recordings to comment on the case of the actress, who recently gave birth to a baby, result of a rape suffered last year, and decided to donate the child for adoption.

The information was initially published by columnist Ancelmo Góis, from the newspaper “O Globo”, this Monday. According to documents obtained by the journalist, the injunction was denied by Judge Flávia Viveiro de Castro, of the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, but an appeal is still possible. The magistrate claimed that asking for the removal of the videos would constitute a kind of “censorship”.

“The facts reported in this proceeding are public knowledge. Even with regard to the statements published by the defendant, which, from what was seen on YouTube in order to decide on the injunctive relief, at first did not reveal the author’s name in their reviews; in this way, the secrecy of justice is not justified”, the judge began in her decision.

Censorship of Fontenelle’s speech?

He then explained the reasons for the refusal: “This is a claim that aims to hold the defendant responsible for her statements and postings. The facts, the comments on the facts, the posts are all on the social network. You can’t censor a speech, even if we don’t agree with it.” , he wrote.

However, Flávia Viveiro de Castro made a reservation to her own decision, warning Antonia: “This, however, does not free anyone who publishes and issues an offensive opinion, or who spreads a hate speech, produced evidence and proven the facts, to be held accountable for what he disclosed”. Klara has not commented on this.but Antonia spoke about it on her Instagram account (which can be seen above).