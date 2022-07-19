Justice denies injunction from Klara Castanho against Antonia Fontenelle

Justice denied an injunction for Klara Castanho against youtuber Antonia Fontenelle, reported today the columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the website “O Globo”. The actress asked for the withdrawal of the statements made by the Bolsonarista presenter about her, on June 24, from YouTube. Fontenelle exposed the delivery for adoption of a baby the result of rape suffered by the actress

The decision is by Judge Flávia Viveiro de Castro, of the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, who removed the secrecy of Justice from the process and understood that the determination to withdraw Fontenelle’s statements would be “a kind of censorship”, according to the columnist.

The action proceeds with the claim for damages.

Law excerpt from the decision published in Ancelmo Goi’s column:

“The facts reported in this case are public knowledge. Even with regard to the statements published by the defendant, who, according to what was seen on YouTube to be able to decide on injunctive relief, at first did not reveal the author’s name in her criticisms; In this way, secrecy of justice is not justified. It is a claim that aims to hold the defendant responsible for her statements and postings. The facts, the comments on the facts, the posts are all on the social network. A speech cannot be censored , as much as we do not agree with him. This, however, does not exempt anyone who publishes and issues an offensive opinion, or who spreads hate speech, produced by evidence and proven the facts, from being held responsible for what he has disclosed”.

understand the case

Last month, Klara Castanho reported, through an open letter on social media, that she managed and put up for adoption a baby that was the result of rape.

The intimate subject gained notoriety after being addressed by Fontenelle in a live. At the time, even without mentioning the name of the actress, the presenter gave hints that it was Klara.

When going public, Castanho explained that she was sexually assaulted, got pregnant and chose to donate, as provided for by Brazilian law. On that occasion, Antonia accused the actress of “abandonment of incapable”.

In the interview with Diário de S.Paulo, the presenter once again said that she “never” will “understand a mother who bears a child in her womb and cannot have love for him”. Still, the communicator said she was “at the disposal of Organs competent bodies to explain the reason for my harsh report about all this”.