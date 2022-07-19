Justice says removing video that Fontenelle exposes Klara Castanho is ‘censorship’

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro decided that the removal of the video in which Antonia Fontenelle exposes the rape suffered by Klara Castanho would be considered a type of “censorship” and therefore denied the request made by the actress, to delete the content of the youtuber channel. The information was first published in the column by Ancelmo Gois, from O Globo.

The decision is by Judge Flávia Viveiro de Castro, of the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, who removed the secrecy of Justice from the process.

The action continues with the claim for damages. Check out an excerpt of the decision published on the O Globo website.

“The facts reported in this case are public knowledge. Even with regard to the statements published by the defendant, who, from what was seen on YouTube to be able to decide on injunctive relief, at first did not reveal the name of the author in her criticisms”, explains the magistrate.

“In this way, the secrecy of justice is not justified. This is a claim that aims to hold the defendant responsible for her statements and postings. The facts, the comments on the facts, the posts are all on the social network”, he continues.

“You can’t censor a speech, even if you don’t agree with it. This, however, does not exempt the person who publishes and issues an offensive opinion, or who spreads hate speech, when the evidence is produced and the facts are proven, from being held responsible for what he has disclosed”, said the judge in the decision.

Video posted by Fontenelle

In the last month, Klara Castanho reported, through an open letter, that she managed and put up for adoption a baby resulting from a rape.

The subject began to generate discussion on the internet after Fontenelle addressed it in a live broadcast. At the moment, without mentioning the artist’s name, the presenter began to give tips that suggested that the person she was talking to was Klara Castanho.

When speaking publicly for the first time about it, Klara explained that she suffered sexual violence, became pregnant and chose to give the baby up for adoption, as provided by Brazilian legislation. In Fontenelle’s video, she even says that the artist committed “abandonment of the incapable”.

In an interview with Diário de S.Paulo, the presenter again said that she “never” will “understand a mother who bears a child in her womb and cannot love him”. Still, the communicator said she was “at the disposal of Organs competent bodies to explain the reason for my harsh report about all this”.