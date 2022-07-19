Karine Teles tells how she dealt with hates: ‘My exposure increased’

Her work as Madeleine, in “Pantanal”, brought unprecedented recognition to actress Karine Teles, 43 years old. Consecrated in cinema, where she acted in films such as “Fala Comigo” (2017) and “Bacurau” (2019), she became known to the general public through the TV Globo soap opera.

“A very large number of people started to have access to my work, which had never happened on this scale. It was a sign that my work was reaching a huge number of people”, analyzes the actress, in an interview for the newspaper O Globe.

Fame, however, also has its downside, and Karine was able to learn this early on. With the exponential increase in his number of followers on social networks, the famous ‘hates’ also grew and the need to know how to deal with them.

“I had to understand what was happening and not take it personally. It doesn’t necessarily have to do with who is receiving these attacks. It happened to me simply because my exposure increased a lot”, she ponders, who came to leave virtual conviviality to manage this impact.

Despite her success, Karine has not yet achieved the professional and economic balance that many artists aspire to.

“I still don’t have financial stability. I can’t complain, especially in the current situation in the country. I’ve had work, but not as often as I would call stable. I always need to be attentive and thinking about what the next job is,” he admits.