Kojima reflects on video game preservation and emphasizes its “short lifespan”

Hideo Kojima, the legendary director behind works like Metal Gear Solid, PT and Death Stranding, took to his Twitter account to reflect on the preservation of video games and cinema, comparing both fields.

Kojima says that when he entered the video game business, he aspired to make games that would be supported for 50 years but emphasizes the difficulty of preserving them, especially when compared to preserving movies.

This is what he said:

“We were still in the early days of the gaming industry when I got into it. Video games were disposable toys. In that environment, I hoped to create games that would be supported for 50 years, just like classic movies,” says Kojima.

“Unlike movies, however, software and hardware have a short lifespan. Even if the images and objects survive, they cannot be played. Still, they survived as a MEME.” You can see the tweets in question below.

It is worth noting that the “meme” cited by Kojima is not the traditional meme we are used to on the Internet. The original concept is much older and, in a simplistic way, concerns the transmission of information from one person to another.

In the specific case of Kojima, and taking into account the context, this means that many games that are practically impossible to play now survive and reach new generations through speech, transmission of ideas and experiences between people.

In fact, video game conservation is a very controversial subject and, in an increasingly digital age where some games do not even have a physical release, a method for their preservation becomes imperative.

