Laboratory finds sperm in the urine of a bedridden elderly woman – Gerais

The Hospital Mário Palmrio Universitário (MPHU), which is located in Uberaba, in the Tringulo Mineiro region, commented this morning (7/18) on an anonymous complaint made to “Jornal da Manh”, last weekend, that the laboratory from the hospital would have found sperm in a urine sample of a 73-year-old woman, who is bedridden.

“The patient was referred to the HC-UFTM, which carried out additional and more detailed tests on the elderly woman’s urine, which were sent for analysis in Belo Horizonte. There may be ‘no’ reasons (the presence of sperm in the elderly woman’s urine)”, explained the hospital’s press office by telephone, and later also confirmed in a note that “a change outside the standards was detected in the examination of the patient and what appropriate measures were taken.

“According to protocols to be followed in cases like this, the hospital team reported the fact to those in charge and called the family members, who were welcomed by the medical, nursing and social assistance team. The Institution took all formal and official measures for the due investigation of the case”, says the note.

In addition, still according to the MPHU, an administrative investigation was established to talk to teams that provided patient care, as well as companions, and thus seek to understand everything that happened.

“Until the due results, it is not possible to add any suspicion. The MPHU complied with the entire protocol and continues to work firmly together with the authorities”, concludes the MPHU statement.