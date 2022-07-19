Lapa has accesses closed with barricades after death during police operation | Rio de Janeiro

All accesses to Largo da Lapa, in downtown Rio, were closed on Monday night (18) due to a police incident. Earlier, the action of Civil Police agents in the region ended with one man dead. Access to the neighborhood was closed around 6 pm and reopened at approximately 8:20 pm.

According to the Civil Police, officers from the 5th DP were in an operation to fulfill an arrest warrant against a thief. When they passed through Rua Joaquim Silva, they were surprised by two armed men who, according to investigators, were selling drugs.

Police said the criminals fired when they saw the team approaching. The police reacted and one of the men was shot. The man was identified as Emanuel Ramos de Oliveira. He has 15 criminal records, most for robbery and drug dealing, according to police.

Witnesses said there was no exchange of fire. After Emanuel’s death, riots and protests took place in Lapa. Burning barricades were used to close off some streets in the neighborhood, which is known for its nightlife with bars, restaurants and a high frequency of tourists.

