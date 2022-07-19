Last chapter: See how Matthias exonerates David in Beyond Illusion: “I killed Elisa!”

Advertising Could not load ad

Beyond the Illusion enters its final stretch. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Alessandra Poggi.

After assuming that he killed his firstborn, the father of Isadora (Larissa Manuela) will be formally charged with manslaughter and falsification of evidence. It is worth noting that Matias (Antonio Calloni) will escape before being sent to the asylum.

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

Repentant, the villain of the story will ask forgiveness from the magician who was wrongfully convicted of a crime he did not commit. “Can you take this weight off your heart”, will conclude Davi who will have his happy ending next to Dorinha.

Isadora (Larissa Manoela), Matias (Antônio Calloni) and Elisa (Larissa Manoela) in Beyond the Illusion

Beyond Illusion is created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. The work is written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flávio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber. The general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, Jeferson De and Joana Clark. The production is by Mauricio Quaresma and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

Read other articles by this columnist CLICKING HERE.