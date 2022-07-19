Leandro’s daughter shows her newborn: “just like grandpa”

The daughter of singer Leandro shows off her baby, José, and moves

The late singer’s daughter Leandrothe dermatologist Lyandra Costa, has shared her experiences of being a first-time mom on her social media. Her first heir came into the world on June 9 and is the result of her relationship with Lucas Santos, to whom the doctor is engaged.

The boy José, one month old, takes with him the registered name of the countryman grandpa, a pair of Leonardo. Lyandra lost her father when she was still very young, with months to live. Leandro He left on June 23, 1998. This year he celebrated 24 years of absence from the famous, and his daughter paid a beautiful tribute to the famous grandpa. On the occasion, she posed with her son and declared: “24 years without my father, but with my baby in his arms”.

More than a month after the birth of the first heir, the dermatologist, who has been talking openly about her experience with motherhood and recording her baby’s growth, still joked by praising that she’s only been sharing José’s clicks on the social network: “Monothematics, yes! ”.

the daughter of Leandro took a picture in which the baby’s eye color was clearly visible, enhancing the blue color. Lyandra then asked netizens: “What color will my eyes be?”.

It didn’t take long for the click to remind the followers of the famous sertanejo. “Blues, just like grandpa”, promptly replied an internet user. “It’s going to be blue just like mom and grandma, Prince José”, commented another fan.

The image even caught the attention of followers for another reason, as José grew in a month to live. “Anyone who sees it says he’s been so big for three months,” said an internet user. And of course, there was no shortage of praise for the little one. “Baby perfection, beautiful”, declared another follower.

