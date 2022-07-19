Lewandowski surprises by revealing why he chose Barcelona

After many twists and turns, the barcelonafinally, can announce the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski as a new reinforcement. The new player of the Catalan team joined his new teammates in Miami, where the pre-season will take place.

Down after a difficult season, where they fell in the group stage of Champions leaguedid not go beyond the quarters of the Europa League and did not even face the Real Madrid in the fight for LaLigaO barcelona searched for players like Lewandowski looking for a comeback.

Aware of the situation, the formerBayern Munchenin his first interview with the new club, made a point of emphasizing that, despite the new challenge in his career, he arrives in search of titles to restore the club to the level it has always been.

“I am very happy to arrive at barcelona. The last few days have been very long, but in the end, the deal is done. So now I can focus on the new chapter of my life, new challenge. But I’m also the guy who wants to win not only games, but titles as well. I hope it’s like that from the beginning,” he said. Lewandowski.

“Now is the time for the barça go back to what it was. And that’s why I’m here, to help the barcelonabe at the top and win as many titles as possible,” he added.