Libra and LFF take first step in league to organize Brazilian Series A and B: “We are close” | sport business

The first meeting between Liga do Futebol Brasileiro (Libra) and Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil (LFF) lasted just over two hours this Monday, in a restaurant in São Paulo, and it was clear that the conversation left both sides optimistic. that the union is not that far away.

The LFF took proposals and projections to the other block, which also made its most important points. Some of them have even been treated as “referred” after the meeting.

Libra and LFF take first step by league to organize Brazilian series A and B

Now, the two blocks will analyze what has been dealt with internally and possibly arrange a new meeting with the technical staff of both sides.

Among the obstacles, divergences regarding the apportionment of broadcast quotas, criteria for variables – such as sports performance, audience and engagement -, and value destined to Serie B clubs.

But, from a political and approximation point of view, the conversation represents the first step towards a consensus that allows the 40 clubs in the Brazilian Series A and B to form a single league to organize the championships.

Duílio Monteiro, from Corinthians, and Thiago Scuro, from Bragantino, at the league meeting in São Paulo

One of the points where there was a better understanding and a common denominator was practically reached was to establish that the first place in the revenue division does not receive more than 3.5 times what the last in line will receive.

– This is a key point and there was indeed a referral, but without a doubt this point was discussed, there was a consensus, but to validate with the rest of the group – said Marcelo Paz, president of Fortaleza, which integrates the LFF.

Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians and one of Libra’s representatives at the meeting, saw progress in clarifying the differences and said he believed that a consensus for the formation of a league with the 40 clubs could happen in 2022.

– There are details, revenue sharing is an important thing, but I think we are close. Not everyone will always be satisfied, they have to give in a little, but everyone is willing to do so. So if everyone gives in a little bit, soon we will have the 40 clubs together. It is difficult to set a deadline but I am particularly confident that we will achieve it this year.

The manager also explained how the meeting on Monday went:

– There are some divergences in the way of thinking, but I think we managed to clarify many of them. We will take it to the other clubs to discuss internally and then we will sit down again and have a consensus there, which is what everyone expects. The conversation was much better, everyone knows the league’s need, all clubs are in favour. What we have are differences, there are 40 clubs, it’s normal, but I think we’re getting closer and closer to a consensus.

Paz explained the points that were addressed this Monday:

– We are talking about revenue sharing, value criteria for Series A and B, voting composition for statutory changes, but I will not be very specific because we will take it to the groups, validate the points of understanding for those who know how to reach a final consensus. We left with a common agenda to seek validation from all clubs. We represented two groups here. I understand that these points being accepted, the union between the clubs will prevail. There, within a formed league, details can be discussed. The key points, the premises, were discussed today.

Libra, until then closed to negotiation of the terms it included in its bylaws, agreed to listen to the other side, which, in turn, probes the ground to identify commonalities and issues that can be resolved in possible negotiation in the near future.

– A lot of progress has been made, each group has put its points, I think there was a good referral. Now each one will take it to their staff and come back to discuss. I think the meeting was very productive. There is no talk about values, but about concepts and premises of the league – said Andrés Rueda, president of Santos and member of Libra.

Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense and one of the leaders of the LFF, arrives for a meeting in São Paulo

The LFF was represented by the commission that had already been formed even before the league was approved: Fluminense, Internacional, Atlético-MG, Fortaleza, and Francisco Battistoti, president of the National Association of Football Clubs (ANCF), of which the majority are part. of the Serie B associations that joined the LFF. América-MG is also part of the commission, but has not sent any directors. Libra had as representatives Duílio Monteiro (Corinthians), Andrés Rueda (Santos), and Thiago Scuro (Bragantino).