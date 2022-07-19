Lisca admits interest in taking over Santos | football

Coach Lisca, from Sport, admitted this Tuesday that he is interested in taking over Santos.

The coach spoke with the president of Peixe, Andres Rueda, and the football executive Newton Drummond and expressed the desire to change clubs.

“I said I wanted to work there,” the coach said in an interview with ESPN.

1 of 2 Lisca waves to Sport fans on the Island — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Lisca waves to Sport fans on the Island — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

The expectation of the board of Santos is that the coach terminates his contract with the Pernambuco club this Tuesday to travel to São Paulo. The negotiation advanced on Monday, with the approval of the name of the coach by the Fish Management Committee.

There was the possibility that Lisca announced the departure of Sport after the match on Monday, against Vila Nova, in Ilha do Retiro, for Série B. The leak of the negotiation, however, irritated the fans, who even threw a glass coach on the lawn.

Visibly embarrassed, Lisca changed his behavior on the edge of the field. Used to participating a lot in the game, with an energetic style, the coach was much more restrained. Lisca avoided moving around in the technical area and spoke less with his teammates.

At the press conference, the technician deflected. He even said that he had not talked to Santos, but did not guarantee that he would continue in Sport.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Lisca denies having received a proposal from Santos

Interim Marcelo Fernandes should still lead the team against Botafogo, this Wednesday, at 21:30, in Vila Belmiro, for the Brazilian Championship.

Lisca, 49, commanded Sport in just four matches. Last year, he directed Vasco and América-MG, where he did the best job of his career.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!