Lisca resigns from Sport and is free to sign with Santos

Lisca resigned from Sport today (19) and awaits termination to sign with Santos. The coach had already said “yes” to Peixe yesterday, even before the match against Vila Nova, in Ilha do Retiro, for the Brazilian Championship Series B. The businessman Jorge Machado is the one who takes care of the dissolution with Leão da Ilha and the payment of the termination fine. Lisca is expected to arrive in Santos tomorrow.

In a press conference, the coach lost his mind and said that he did not know of any proposal from Santos and blamed the press for the cursing of Sport fans during the game. Today, he asked to leave. Leão’s board understands that Lisca set up a “circus” to try to justify his departure after just four games.

Lisca arrives at Peixe to replace Fabián Bustos, who was fired on July 6th. The contract, as usual in the administration of President Andres Rueda, is in the basic rules of the CLT and without termination fine.

Lisca was recommended by Newton Drummond. The new Santos football executive worked with the coach at Internacional and had already tried to take him to other clubs where he was manager, such as Chapecoense.

Lisca’s main mission is to restore peace to Santos. The team is in crisis after being eliminated in the Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil and occupies the 10th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 22 points. Peixe understands that the new coach can make the squad regain confidence.

Even with Lisca’s imminent announcement, Santos can have the assistant Marcelo Fernandes once again as interim against Botafogo tomorrow (20), in Vila Belmiro, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.