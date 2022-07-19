Lisca talks about the deal with Santos: ‘I’m a coach of Sport’

Agreed with Santos, Lisca spoke after commanding Sport in the match against Vila Nova today (18), on Ilha do Retiro, for the Brazilian Championship Series B. The technician denied any agreement with Peixe.

Lisca arrived at Sport three weeks ago, but from what UOL Esporte found out, he said “yes” to Santos’ invitation. There are now bureaucratic details, such as the contractual termination at Leão.

“I am the coach of Sport. I cannot confirm that I am the coach of Santos. Ask who the news came from. There is no statement from Santos, from my agent, from Sport. It is not true. the coach, in a press conference.

Sport fans protested against Lisca during the game. The technician was hit with beer.

“I understand, I would also be p… if I was a Sport fan. The news came out in the middle of the game. Now I understand, I hadn’t understood before. The Sport fans practically fired me today”, he added.

At another point in the interview, a reporter said that Lisca had guaranteed his permanence at Sport. He interrupted: “I didn’t guarantee anything. Did I say I guarantee? You’re putting words in my mouth.”

“The football market works like that, you know? Some coaches receive proposals and accept or not. Others are fired. I always evaluate proposals. I’ve received three since I arrived at Sport. AND do not leave. Of these three, none of Santos. the others I won’t speak. I will evaluate. If I have a proposal[fromSantos[whenIgethomeI’llevaluateitSofarIhaven’thadaproposal”heconcluded[doSantos[quandoeuchegaremcasavouavaliarAtéagoranãotiveumaproposta”concluiu

Lisca would arrive at Santos to replace Fabián Bustos on the recommendation of football executive Newton Drummond. They worked together at Internacional.