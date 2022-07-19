Lisca’s crazy night: coach suffers aggression, insults and is enigmatic about possible departure from Sport | sport

The reason was that, during the game, the news of a possible departure of the coach to Santos was published, generating the revolt of the red-blacks.

Santos advances to hire Lisca and awaits termination with Sport

Lisca after being hit by a glass of beer — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

Lisca’s “crazy” night had a beginning, a middle and an end. Check out what happened:

It all started in the interview given by Lisca before the match against Vila Nova. In response to reporter Sarah Porto, from TV Globo, about the interest of Santos, Lisca, chose not to develop the theme, claiming to be “focused on the game”, but promising to speak at the end of the confrontation.

– I’m focused on the Sport game. It would even be unprofessional to talk about this situation now. But after the game we talk – he summarized.

Hostile weather during the match

With the news “heating up” and the information that the direction of Santos had advanced to hire the coach, Sport fans began to revolt in the stands. At half-time, the coach heard the first cursing.

Annoyed by a possible early departure of the coach – who made his fourth game for the club yesterday – fans began to show money bills, calling Lisca a “mercenary” and a red-black even threw a net at the coach.

Sport fan shows money to coach Lisca — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Visibly embarrassed, Lisca changed his behavior on the edge of the field. Used to participating a lot in the game, with an energetic style, the coach was much more restrained against Vila Nova. Lisca avoided moving around in the technical area and spoke less with his teammates.

Lisca, Sport coach — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Confused interview after the game

All eyes turned to Lisca’s press conference after the 0-0 draw against Vila Nova, in which the match was completely in the background. But for those who expected enlightening statements, he heard dubious words from the coach, who initially claimed to be Sport’s coach, denying conversations with Santos, but ended up saying that he did not guarantee his permanence and would evaluate proposals when he got home.

“I’m Sport’s coach. Obviously, I deny it (the agreement with Santos). I’m Sport’s coach. I’m speaking for Sport. Do you have a statement from me? From my agent? Obviously not (Sport’s departure is true). always evaluates when he receives a proposal. And since I arrived here I have received three proposals to leave, none from Santos. Now I will evaluate. Because everyone said that a proposal arrived. .

At another point in the interview, Lisca said he “was fired” by the fans of Sport, implying that the climate to continue in charge of the club is not good. The trainer carried the enigmatic style to the end, neither spiking that it continues, but also not putting himself out.

“The football market works like this. It’s part of it. We always evaluate when we receive a proposal. And since I got here I received three proposals to leave, none from Santos. Now I’m going to evaluate it. see when you get home if you really have a proposal”, he pointed out.

Despite staying by Lisca’s side throughout the interview, Sport’s football executive, Jorge Andrade, left the room without a word. This Tuesday, other developments will take place, in meetings with the red-black leadership and with its own staff.