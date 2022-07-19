List of 11 states where the energy tariff will be cheaper

The National Electric Energy Agency (ring) determined that some Brazilian states reduce the electricity tariff. Depending on the place, discounts offered by distributors can reach 5.26%.

The drop in prices stems from an imposition made by Aneel, which determines that amounts charged irregularly on the account must be returned to consumers. Millions of homes in 11 states across the country began to feel the drop in their energy bills.

Reduction provided for by law

O electricity bill discount will be possible after the withdrawal order of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) of the PIS/Cofins tax base by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

And the impact on energy bills can already be felt, as discounts have already started to be applied. Therefore, it is critical that consumers keep an eye on upcoming bills to know how much they are saving.

Remembering that Aneel had authorized at the beginning of the year that energy distributors made adjustments to tariffs, with some of them rising up to 25% and weighing on Brazilians’ finances.

11 states where electricity bills will be cheaper

According to Aneel, below is a list of distributors that have started to offer reductions in electricity rates:

Energisa Sergipe (Sergipe) : reduction of 4.47%;

: reduction of 4.47%; Enel CE (Ceará) : reduction of 3.01%;

: reduction of 3.01%; Neoenergia Coelba (Bahia) : reduction of 0.50%;

: reduction of 0.50%; Neoenergia Cosern (Rio Grande do Norte) : reduction of 1.54%;

: reduction of 1.54%; Neoenergia Pernambuco – Celpe (Pernambuco) : reduction of 4.07%;

: reduction of 4.07%; Sulgipe (Sergipe) : reduction of 4.88%;

: reduction of 4.88%; Enel RJ (Rio de Janeiro) : reduction of 4.22%;

: reduction of 4.22%; CPFL Santa Cruz (Sao Paulo) : reduction of 2.32%;

: reduction of 2.32%; CPFL Santa Cruz (Minas Gerais) : reduction of 2.32%;

: reduction of 2.32%; CPFL Santa Cruz (Parana) : reduction of 2.32%;

: reduction of 2.32%; CPFL Paulista (Sao Paulo): reduction of 2.44%.

Other distributors with open processes for restitution to citizens are: Energisa (Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul), Light (Rio de Janeiro) and Equatorial (Alagoas).