Lotofcil 2575, Quina 5900 and other lotteries: check the numbers (18/7) – Nacional

Lotofcil raffled BRL 1.5 million (photo: Agency Brazil)

This Monday (7/18) Caixa drew lots for the Lotofcil 2575, Quina 5900, Lotomania 2340 and Super Sete 271 contests. Together, the prizes for the night are R$8.8 million.

See how the event went at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.

Monday’s Lotteries (7/18)

Lotofcil 2575 – BRL 1.5 million The player fills in 15 to 20 numbers from 01 to 25 on the card and hopes that 15 are drawn. There are smaller values ​​for 14, 13, 12 and 11 hits. Check the tens: 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 08 – 10 – 11 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 21 – 23 – 25 The main prize will be divided between players from Betim (MG), Girua (RS), Lages (SC), Itpolis (SP) and Tupirama (TO). Each one takes BRL 273,774.57. prize 15 hits: 5 bets, BRL 273,774.57

14 hits: 300 bets, BRL 1,366.77

13 hits: 10,602 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 124,302 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 660,007 bets, BRL 5.00

Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (7/19)

Quina 5900 – BRL 651 thousand The gambler chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the five drawn wins the jackpot. The modality still allocates lower amounts to 4, 3 and 2 hits.

Check the tens: 21 – 27 – 37 – 73 – 76

prize 5 hits: no bet

4 hits: 36 bets, R$ 7,755.78

3 hits: 2,705 bets, BRL 98.30

2 hits: 74,797 bets, BRL 3.55 Next contest: BRL 1.4 million (7/19)

Lotomania 2340 – BRL 1.26 million 50 numbers from 01 to 100 are selected. For the main value, 20 must be drawn. There are also prizes for 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 and 0 hits. Check the tens: 03 – 14 – 15 – 21 – 28 – 30 – 32 – 48 – 49 – 51 – 54 – 58 – 63 – 74 – 77 – 83 – 86 – 89 – 93 – 94 A player from Senador Canedo (GO) alone hit the 20 numbers of Lotomania 2340 and pocketed R$ 1,261,716.57.

prize 20 hits: 1 bet, BRL 1,261,716.57

19 hits: 5 bets, BRL 36,907.19

18 hits: 62 bets, BRL 1,860.24

17 hits: 547 bets, BRL 210.85

16 hits: 3138 bets, BRL 36.75

15 hits: 13106 bets, BRL 8.80

0 hit: no bet Next contest: R$ 500 thousand (20/7)

Super Seven 271 – BRL 5.3 million The bettor must compute a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The modality allows the choice of up to 21 tens (three per column) on the steering wheel.

1st column: 3

2nd column: 4

3rd column: 8

4th column: 7

5th column: 1

6th column: 0

7th column: 3

prize 7 hits: no bet

6 hits: 3 bets, BRL 19,819.18

5 hits: 83 bets, BRL 1,023.36

4 hits: 1,388 bets, BRL 61.19

3 hits: 12,968 bets, BRL 5.00 Next contest: BRL 5.6 million (7/20)

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.