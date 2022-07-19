Lotofcil of R$ 1.5 million: Minas bet hits 15 numbers – Nacional

The winner will share the main prize with players from Girua (RS), Lages (SC), Itpolis (SP) and Tupirama (TO).
In the range of 14 hits, 300 participants receive R$ 1,366.77.
The next Lotofcil contest, this Tuesday (19), has an estimated prize pool of R$ 1.5 million.
probabilities
At Lotofcil, the proportion of a basic combination (R$ 2.50) will hit 15 tens of 01 to 25 of 1 in 3,268,760. The modality allows the selection of up to 20 numbers, with the value being above R$ 38 thousand.
Anyone interested in competing for a fortune has until 7 pm this Tuesday to purchase the ticket, either at lottery units through Caixa Loterias electronic channels, by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password.
Number of tens – bet amount – probability
- 15 numbers – BRL 2.50 – 1 in 3,268,760
- 16 numbers – R$ 40.00 – 1 in 204,298
- 17 numbers – R$ 340.00 – 1 in 24,035
- 18 numbers – R$ 2,040.00 1 in 4,006
- 19 numbers – R$ 9,690.00 – 1 in 843
- 20 numbers – R$ 38,760.00 – 1 in 211