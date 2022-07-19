Lotofcil of R$ 1.5 million: Minas bet hits 15 numbers – Nacional

Bet made in Betim, in the RMBH, earned more than R$ 273 thousand on Lotofcil (photo: Pixabay)

A player from Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, hit 15 numbers in Lotofcil, contest 2575, drawn on Monday night (7/18). The winner will share the main prize with players from Girua (RS), Lages (SC), Itpolis (SP) and Tupirama (TO).

In the range of 14 hits, 300 participants receive R$ 1,366.77.

Also according to Caixa, 10,602 bets pocket BRL 25 (13 hits), 124,302 redeem BRL 10 (12 hits) and 660,007 get BRL 5 (11 hits).

The next Lotofcil contest, this Tuesday (19), has an estimated prize pool of R$ 1.5 million.

probabilities

At Lotofcil, the proportion of a basic combination (R$ 2.50) will hit 15 tens of 01 to 25 of 1 in 3,268,760. The modality allows the selection of up to 20 numbers, with the value being above R$ 38 thousand.

Anyone interested in competing for a fortune has until 7 pm this Tuesday to purchase the ticket, either at lottery units through Caixa Loterias electronic channels, by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability