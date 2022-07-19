Low BMI people aren’t more active, they just eat less, study finds

posted 7/18/2022 12:02 / updated 7/18/2022 12:03



(credit: Holding Communications)

A study published in the journal Cell Metabolism found that people with a very low Body Mass Index (BMI) are less active than people with a BMI in the normal range. They also eat less food than people with a normal BMI.

Scientists expected people with very low BMIs to be more active and have high metabolic activity rates combined with high food intake.

However, the finding showed that healthy underweight people consumed 12% less food. Additionally, they were 23% less active and had higher resting metabolic rates.

For the study, the researchers recruited 173 people with a normal BMI (range 21.5 to 25) and 150 who rated as “under healthy weight” (with a BMI below 18.5). Participants were monitored for two weeks.

Now, the team intends to analyze the types of food and physical activities practiced by these people and the genetic differences between individuals with normal weight and healthy individuals with low weight.

BMI is a calculation that assesses whether a person is at the ideal weight, below or above it. The calculation is done by the formula Weight ÷ (height x height). Those with a BMI lower than 18.5 are underweight. In normal weight, who is between 18.5 and 24.9 and overweight, who has a BMI above 25.