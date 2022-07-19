Luciana Gimenez may have her bags ready to take on a program on Globo, says columnist

Who could have imagined that after so long being one of the biggest stars of RedeTV! could the presenter Luciana Gimenes have her bags ready to move? But, that’s what can happen. At least that’s what columnist Flávio Ricco, R7’s portal, says. According to him, Gimenes may leave the station in the coming weeks.

It is because the presenter, hired by the station since the first years of its foundation, more than 20 years, would be in the sights of Grupo Globo. But, she wouldn’t, at least not yet, lend her grace on free-to-air programs. The negotiation would be for her to take on a program on the cable channel Multishow, where big names like Jojo Todynho and Tatá Werneck are already on the team of presenters.

Also according to the columnist, executives from Grupo Globo are eyeing the star and imagine that she will soon sign with the broadcaster, as happened with Sabrina Sato, who recently left Rede Record to take over a program in a group’s channel, the GNT.

Last May, Luciana Gimenez declared that she can change her air, during her participation in the podcast ‘Inteligência LTDA’. She talked about the future and admitted that she has new plans. Even so, she respects her contract at the station and wants to do everything correctly, without going over anyone or breaking pre-established agreements.