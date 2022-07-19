Luisa Sonza remembers people she had a relationship with and regrets: ‘if regret could kill’ – Celebrities

Lusa Sonza (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Single, Luisa Sonza decided to comment once more about relationships and surprised by saying that he regrets having stayed with some people in his past, without naming names.

‘If regret could kill’

‘My God, every mouth I’ve ever kissed that if regret could kill I was 7 feet away’, vented Luisa, on her Twitter. The outburst even yielded an intimate exchange between the singer and Juliette, who asked a bold question.

‘Kiss Me’commented Juliette in Sonza’s outburst and the singer replied: ‘Kiss’. The interaction between the singers left netizens excited with the possibility of an affair between them.

Luisa Sonza was married to Whindersson Nunes and soon after had a relationship with Vito. Both relationships were controversial and the singer ended up suffering a strong wave of haters. After the turbulent period in her life, caused by relationships, the singer revealed that she has overcome the traumas and is ready to date.

oh my god every mouth i ever kissed that if repentance killed i was 7 feet away — LUSA SONZA (@luisasonza) July 17, 2022

