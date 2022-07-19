Luiza Trajano announces Magalu’s meat in video – 07/18/2022 – Mercado

In a video released this Monday (18) by Magazine Luiza to 5 million customers via WhatsApp, the president of the company’s Board of Directors, Luiza Trajano, says that the company will offer pre-approved credit for payments made in the booklet.

“I know that approving credit is very difficult, especially in this moment of crisis, of everything, and I want to give you some news: your credit is already pre-approved at Magazine Luiza, that’s why I’m sending this video to you” , says the businesswoman.

Trajano highlights the carnê as a form of payment. “Look, it’s going to be in the carnê, remember that delicious ‘carnêzinho’, in installments that you can pay and we’ll even give you a discount together.”

In a statement, the company declares that the credit can be used by more than 10 million consumers in in-person stores through the booklet or Luiza card, in the Gold and Preferential categories, or for e-commerce purchases, with financing granted directly in the cart. shopping cart.

“So you who want to buy a computer for your child, a bigger television to watch the World Cup, or other things, it doesn’t matter what, pan, toy… Just look for our stores”, says Trajano.

The video reverberated on social media, with the businesswoman’s speeches interpreted by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as a request for help to the company, which would be in poor condition for alleged support for the left, according to criticism from bolsonaristas.

One of them, at the end of the video, was the subject of comments on social networks. “Go as soon as possible to one of our stores, please, I’m sure you’ll stay… We believe in you”, said Trajano.

Credit should only be used in case of ‘real need’, recommends expert

“Brazilians are already indebted with the basics: consumption bills such as water, energy and telephone. Taking credit for consumption must be something very programmed for specific things”, warns economist and financial planner Bruno Mori.

“Although retail stores sell almost everything, they are usually objects of desire and not basic necessities. Splitting superfluous goods can be a way to acquire goods of greater value, but this is not recommended from the point of view of personal financial planning.”

The specialist indicates that the credit or financing is adopted after organizing the personal budget and creating a financial reserve, which provides security in case of unforeseen events. From there, using credit for consumption can be an option, as long as it doesn’t compromise the budget.

“As practical life is much more difficult than this theory, the recommendation is that this credit is only used in case of real need, as something for work, study or subsistence”, recommends Mori.

Magazine Luiza shares jump 10%, but end the day down

Magazine Luiza shares, which jumped more than 10% at the start of the trading session, ended the day down 0.36%. The retailer, as well as other companies in the sector, was penalized with the increase in the expectation of high interest rates in the United States next week.

“Retail companies opened very strong on the day, but turned the movement on account of the interest rate market advancing”, commented Leandro Petrokas, partner of the financial technology company Quantzed.

Interest futures contracts maturing in 2024, measured by trading the DI rate (Interbank Deposits) between financial institutions, climbed to 13.99% per year, up 0.24 percentage point from Friday (15).

“This rise in the yield curve made the market sell sensitive consumer stocks that had been rising sharply in recent days. The dollar also stressed and interest rates rose,” said Petrokas. The American currency rose 0.37% to R$5.4250.

Despite the drop in this session, Magazine Luiza’s common shares have accumulated a rise of approximately 25% in the last two weeks. The retail sector has benefited from the expectation of heating up consumption with the approval of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) which released the increase in benefits during the electoral period.

Year-to-date, however, the company’s shares have already dropped 60%. Inflation and high interest rates in Brazil and abroad are blamed for the fall.