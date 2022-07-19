Luiza Trajano, from Magalu, appeals to customers to go to stores | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Message was directed to customers who use “traditional means” of payment

The president of Magazine Luiza’s Board of Directors, Luiza Trajano, asked in a video sent to customers already registered with the company to make purchases in carnet in the chain’s physical stores. After the message, the company’s shares rose on the stock market. At 1:30 pm on Friday (15), shortly after the speech, MGLU3 shares rose 4.68%.

The businesswoman explains: “I know that approving credit is very difficult, especially in this moment of crisis. I want to give you some news: your credit is already pre-approved at Magazine Luiza. this movie for him. And it will be in the meat, remember that delicious meat? Go as soon as possible to one of our stores, please”.

The video ended up being passed on on social networks by unofficial profiles, and the brand president asks her customers to buy everything they need in stores. “Your credit is pre-approved at Magazine Luiza, that’s why I’m sending you this video. If you want to buy a computer for your son, a bigger television to watch the World Cup, or other things… no matter what, pot, toy… Just look for one of our stores, (…) Okay? Go to our store as soon as possible, please. I’m sure you’ll stay”, says Luiza.

The company’s press office says that about 5 million customers received the clip. The campaign prioritizes customers who use booklets or the Magazine Luiza card as a form of payment. For online purchases, the brand created another system in which those who have pre-approved credit are identified and financing is granted directly.

The company’s shares rose, recouping part of the accumulated loss from the first half of this year. In six months, the original price dropped 41.3%.