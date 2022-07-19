Magnetic storm could reach Earth later this week

2022-07-19

A cloud of charged particles is slowly approaching Earth and, if it makes contact with our planet, it could cause a magnetic storm, according to meteorological estimates made by the website Space Weather, which anticipates a possible arrival later this week.

Such a storm occurs when Earth’s magnetic field interacts with supercharged particles coming from the solar winds. They occur with some frequency, but are usually weak and give no warning. However, if they are stronger than average, such occasions can cause problems in electronic equipment and even interrupt communication services that depend on satellites.

At the beginning of the animation, a flash of light shows a coronal mass ejection: solar phenomenon can trigger a magnetic storm that affects electronic systems on Earth (Image: NASA/Reproduction)

Experts classify a magnetic storm in different degrees: everything indicates that this week’s event belongs to the G1 class, the lightest type that exists and, consequently, should not cause any difficulties for our systems. Storms of this type can affect minority resources, but their main effect is an increase in the sky light show known as “aurora”.

According to experts, the cloud of particles comes from a smaller-scale coronal mass ejection (CME) ejected by the Sun on July 15. Interaction with Earth – if it ever happens – is scheduled for next Tuesday (19). The ejection in question can be seen in the clip above, from a video taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, the US space agency.

In any case, the competent authorities did not issue any type of alert or protection notice, so it is unlikely that this storm will make any difference in important systems, which usually have backups for eventual crashes.

Now, let’s talk about the hypothetical “internet apocalypse” scenario…

