Man in boxer shorts appears live on US economic news and goes viral – Monet

+



The man in his underwear passing in the background in an interview with economist Karen Firestone on CNBC (Photo: Reproduction)

A man in boxer shorts appeared live on an economics news show on the American TV channel CNBC. The individual’s unexpected cameo came during an interview by economist Karen Firestone, CEO of the Aureus Asset Management group, with presenter Andrew Ross Sorkin. Watch the video of what happened at the end of the text.

know more

Karen Firestone was reflecting on the current reality of Wall Street when she was initially interrupted by a barking dog in the background.

know more

Later, without her noticing, the shirtless man in boxer shorts passed in the background.

know more

The man in his underwear passing in the background in an interview with economist Karen Firestone on CNBC (Photo: Reproduction)

know more

Both the economist and the presenter of the program ignored what had happened and followed the production as if nothing had happened. The two even joked about the dog’s barking that initially interrupted her comments.

know more

The man in his underwear passing in the background in an interview with economist Karen Firestone on CNBC (Photo: Reproduction)

know more

CNBC and advisers to Aureus Asset Management have not publicly commented on the incident so far.

“What do you mean?”, asked a person in response to the video of the event on Twitter. “Flagrant!” exclaimed another. “I was waiting for a fart, I saw that there was no sound and I was surprised by the naked guy”, wrote another.

know more

Watch the video that went viral on social media: