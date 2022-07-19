Man in boxer shorts appears live on US economic news and goes viral – Monet

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Man in boxer shorts appears live on US economic news and goes viral – Monet 1 Views

The man in his underwear passing in the background in an interview with economist Karen Firestone on CNBC (Photo: Reproduction)

The man in his underwear passing in the background in an interview with economist Karen Firestone on CNBC (Photo: Reproduction)

A man in boxer shorts appeared live on an economics news show on the American TV channel CNBC. The individual’s unexpected cameo came during an interview by economist Karen Firestone, CEO of the Aureus Asset Management group, with presenter Andrew Ross Sorkin. Watch the video of what happened at the end of the text.

Karen Firestone was reflecting on the current reality of Wall Street when she was initially interrupted by a barking dog in the background.

Later, without her noticing, the shirtless man in boxer shorts passed in the background.

The man in his underwear passing in the background in an interview with economist Karen Firestone on CNBC (Photo: Reproduction)

The man in his underwear passing in the background in an interview with economist Karen Firestone on CNBC (Photo: Reproduction)

Both the economist and the presenter of the program ignored what had happened and followed the production as if nothing had happened. The two even joked about the dog’s barking that initially interrupted her comments.

The man in his underwear passing in the background in an interview with economist Karen Firestone on CNBC (Photo: Reproduction)

The man in his underwear passing in the background in an interview with economist Karen Firestone on CNBC (Photo: Reproduction)

CNBC and advisers to Aureus Asset Management have not publicly commented on the incident so far.

“What do you mean?”, asked a person in response to the video of the event on Twitter. “Flagrant!” exclaimed another. “I was waiting for a fart, I saw that there was no sound and I was surprised by the naked guy”, wrote another.

Watch the video that went viral on social media:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Government prepares measures to try to lower diesel and ethanol prices

BRASILIA – The government seeks an additional reduction in the price of diesel and ethanol …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved