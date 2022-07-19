Mara Maravilha scandalizes by exposing addictions she can’t let go: “Coca and sex”

Mara Maravilha scandalizes in an interview by giving details of addictions that she cannot remove from her life at all

Mara Maravilha spoke on the night of this Monday (18) when giving an interview to the Venus Podcast, on Youtube. That’s because, without mouthing the tongue, the SBT contractor gave details of the vices she has in her life and can’t let go.

The presenter explained that she leads a very healthy lifestyle, without alcohol or cigarettes in her daily life. However, she made it clear that she can’t do without two things in her routine: sex and Coke.

“Guys, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, but this one… Forgive me!”joked Mara Maravilha, drawing laughter from the hostesses by pointing to the glass. “Is it your addiction?”questioned Criss Paiva. “This here [refrigerante] and sex”said.

“But they are two vices less [preocupantes]. Somewhere we have to vent, right? Let it be on Coke and sex then”, opined Criss. “And in my son too. He is my greatest treasure”added the famous.

