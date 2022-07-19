Marburg virus: know the symptoms, treatment and how to avoid contagion

Ghana, a West African country, confirmed this Sunday (17) two cases of a disease caused by Marburg virus, a hemorrhagic fever nearly as lethal as Ebola . Mortality rates range from 24% to 88%

On July 8, blood samples from two people from the Ashanti region (south) suggested the presence of Marburg virus. The samples were sent to the Pasteur Institute of Dakar (IDP) for confirmation of the diagnosis, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said.

“Additional tests carried out at the Senegalese IDP corroborated the results,” Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, director general of the GHS, said in a statement published on Sunday. “This is the first time that Ghana has confirmed the Marburg virus,” he added.

What is the disease and how is it transmitted?

Marburg virus disease is transmitted to humans by fruit bats and is spread by direct contagion with infected people’s bodily fluids, surfaces and materials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

What are the symptoms?

The illness begins abruptly, and symptoms include high fever, severe headache, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and malaise. The incubation period varies between two and 21 days, and around the fifth day, skin rashes may occur, especially on the chest and near the stomach.

What is the treatment?

There is still no vaccine against the disease, and treatment is directed at symptoms, so that the risk of death is reduced. Some therapies are being evaluated to work as a treatment against the disease.

How to avoid contagion

To prevent the disease, it is recommended to avoid areas with fruit-eating bats, in addition to contact with sick primates. When the disease is detected, the patient must be isolated and wear protective masks.