Marcos Braz opens the game about the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Craque wants to leave United, but playing in Brazilian football is not in his plans

Can you imagine the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Brazilian football? Well, the director of Flamengo, Marcos Braz, was asked about the possibility this Monday afternoon (18), in the presentation of the Chilean Vidal. The director did not stay on the fence and went straight to the possibility of having one of the greatest in the history of world football.

This Monday, Flamengo officially introduced Vidal to its fans. The Chilean arrives at Inter, at zero cost, and has a date to make his debut in Flamengo’s next game, which will be against Juventude, at home, for the Brasileirão.

Asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, since the Portuguese is looking for a new club to play for, Marcos Braz revealed that he would like very much, but that it is impossible to take him out of European football amid his interest and, above all, his salary. .

Cristiano Ronaldo in Flamengo?

“With all due respect to your question, but at no time did I think of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s unthinkable”said.

“I just had a coffee with his mother, on Madeira Island. It took five minutes and she was very nice to me. However, trying to bring Cristiano to Flamengo is unthinkable.”

The star’s future could be Atlético Madrid. The portal ‘AS’, from Spain, tried to increase the rumors by notifying that Simeone would have asked for the hiring of shirt 7 (read here).